Pole barn fire leaves 1 firefighter injured, causes large plume of smoke

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pole barn fire on the near southeast side Friday afternoon left one Indianapolis firefighter slightly injured, Indianapolis Fire Department shared on social media Friday.

Around 2:37 p.m. Friday, IFD firefighters responded to the 1400 block of Perkins Avenue on a report of a building fire. When they arrived, investigators found a 75-foot by 75-foot aluminum pole barn in flames.

Firefighters had to lay out nearly 1,400 feet of supply lines to bring water to the barn that sat at the end of a 1,000-foot-long driveway. IFD says the fire was under control in an hour.

Investigators say the owner of the building, which operates as a transport service, told firefighters that the last semi-truck pulled into the area around 1:30 p.m.

The owner told firefighters they believed a mechanical issue with a semi-truck may have started the fire.

Investigators are still working to determine what exactly caused the fire.

The plume of smoke caused by the fire was so large, it could be seen from several parts of the interstate, as well as the from WISH-TV building on North Meridian Street.