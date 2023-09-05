Indianapolis firefighter receives ‘Community Hero Award’ during NHRA U.S. Nationals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis firefighter took center stage at the National Hot Rod Association’s U.S. Nationals at Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Fire Department Coffee and the NHRA team up to give out a “Community Hero Award” at events across the country.

On Sunday, Sam Fehrer, a member of the Indianapolis Fire Department, was honored for his heroic actions at a house fire earlier this year.

“For the most part, it was just a really chaotic scene,” Fehrer said.

It was a busy February afternoon for IFD’s Engine 11 when it was called out. Once at the scene, Fehrer rescued an infant from the flames.

While he can’t give too many details about the response, he says it was a team effort.

“We’re a really tight-knit group of people here at the 11s,” Fehrer said. “Everybody knows what their role is on every run and we just work really well together.”

The seven-year IFD veteran has been through a lot. He served in the United States Marine Corps and previously battled cancer.

Fire Department Coffee hopes to help first responders like him. FDC Vice President Jason Patton says it’s a company founded, owned, and operated by other first responders.

“Whenever somebody steps above and beyond and does an incredible job, we want to get behind them,” Patton said. “Raise them up a little bit and say, ‘Thank you so much for serving your community.’”

Patton is a firefighter himself and says he knows the stress of calls involving children.

“We actually are all a giant family, no matter where you worked, no matter where in the world you are a firefight or paramedic, we always have the same conversions,” Patton said. “We talk about the same things because we are, in fact, the same types of people.”

Fehrer had never been to Lucas Oil Raceway for the NHRA U.S. Nationals but said he looked forward to the excitement.

“It’s our job, we don’t expect to get any awards for it but it is nice that they do that for us and other departments too,” Fehrer said.

In November, FDC’s subscription club will benefit IFD’s “Iron Joel Cancer Fund,” which supports Indianapolis firefighters battling the disease.