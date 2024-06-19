Indianapolis firefighters battle 3 building fires overnight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One battalion from the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to three building fires in a five-hour span early Wednesday.

All three fires occurred within the same half-mile area near East Michigan and South Rural streets.

The first fire was reported just before 1 a.m. at a building in the 300 block of LaSalle Street. About three hours later, firefighters responded to a fire at a house in the 400 block of North Gray Street.

Around 5:30 a.m., a fire was called in from the intersection of East Michigan Street and Temple Avenue, just west of Rural Street. Firefighters arrived and saw heavy fire on the second floor and roof of a two-story brick building.

Firefighters believe all three buildings were vacant. Investigators haven’t determined if the fires are connected, says IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith.

“That is probably something they’ll take a look at, just to see if there’s any commonalities. It’s not uncommon, but it’s been a minute since we’ve had that, especially in the same battalion within such a short span of time,” Reith told News 8.

No injuries were reported.