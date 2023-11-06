Indianapolis firefighters battle blaze at vacant east side home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis firefighters are looking into what caused a fire at a vacant home on the city’s east side.

Just after 5 a.m. Monday, crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department were called to a house fire near 30th Street and North Arsenal Avenue just outside Frederick Douglass Park.

Firefighters arrived and found flames coming from the first and second floors of the home.

A quick check of the residence determined no one was inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.