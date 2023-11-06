Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indianapolis firefighters battle blaze at vacant east side home

Crews battle house fire at 30th and Arsenal

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis firefighters are looking into what caused a fire at a vacant home on the city’s east side.

Just after 5 a.m. Monday, crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department were called to a house fire near 30th Street and North Arsenal Avenue just outside Frederick Douglass Park.

Firefighters arrived and found flames coming from the first and second floors of the home.

A quick check of the residence determined no one was inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Israeli forces cut north Gaza...
International News /
NCAA kicking off ‘Readers Become...
Local News /
IMPD: 1 dead, 1 injured...
Crime Watch 8 /
Police: Woman dies after hit...
Crime Watch 8 /
Longtime Marion County judge passes...
Local News /
Indiana family turning 109-year-old school...
Local News /
Report: Woman drives into building,...
Crime Watch 8 /
Holcomb proclaims ‘Winter Weather Preparedness...
Indiana News /