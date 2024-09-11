Indianapolis firefighters need public’s help to solve 2020 arson

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department and state fire marshal are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for a 2020 arson.

Early on the morning of Nov. 7, 2020, a sleeping couple was awakened by their dogs after a fire broke out on the rear deck of their home in the 1200 block of East 91st Street. That’s a residential area just southwest of I-465 next to the Monon Trail.

The couple and their pets made it outside before the fire spread to the interior of the home.

“The fire took hold quickly and spread the length of the wooden deck, fueled by a large amount of split wood for the fireplace underneath. The couple has no idea what could have started the fire although they told firefighters that they have reported some recent vandalism in the area to IMPD,” IFD said in a release after the fire.

The home sustained significant damage.

Through the review of evidence and home surveillance video, investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. No arrests were made and, despite extensive investigation, the case remains unsolved.

IFD’s fire investigation unit believes that “new leads and advancements in forensic technology may now provide the opportunity to bring closure to this long-standing case,” IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith said in a release Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and help with the investigation.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the arson.

“We are hopeful that someone out there has a piece of information that could be the key to solving this case,” said Battalion Chief of Fire Investigations Vernon Garard. “We encourage anyone who may have seen or heard something related to the fire to please contact our investigators.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana Arson tip line at 1-800-382-4628 or email tips1@dhs.in.gov.