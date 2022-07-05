Local

Indianapolis firefighters report large number of runs on July 4

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis firefighters were called to a large number of runs during the Fourth of July holiday on Monday.

Indianapolis Fire Department responded to 904 runs on the July 4 holiday. Battalion Chief Rita Reith said Tuesday that the IFD’s usual run load is from 300-400 per day with 500 considered busy.

Reith says the department was called to 661 Emergency Medical Services related incidents, 75 trash fires, five vehicle fires, 32 personal injury accidents, 11 tree fires, nine house fires, 66 grass fires, seven field fires, two power lines down, one structure collapse and 35 calls for fire investigations.

According to Reith, the Metropolitan Emergency Services Agency, the police and fire telecommunications team fielded 3,362 total 911 calls in just one day.

In just three hours from 9 p.m. to midnight, a total of 754 calls were made. This was 22% of the day’s total of calls, Reith said.

According to Reith, the dispatch center took more 911 calls in one hour than during the Richmond Hills explosion that happened on Nov. 10, 2012.