Indianapolis firefighters rescue dog from bathtub drain

Boston, a 9-year-old Schnauzer who was rescued by firefighters after his paw got stuck in a bathtub drain. (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Fire Department via Twitter)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters with the Indianapolis Fire Department rescued a 9-year-old Schnauzer named Boston after his paw got stuck in a bathtub drain Thursday morning.

At 10:13 a.m. Thursday, Boston’s paw got stuck while his owner was giving him a bath and letting him run his tail under the faucet, which Boston likes. After his paw got stuck, Boston’s owner called IFD. An hour after the call, firefighters gingerly snipped the metal crossmembers inside the drain and removed Boston’s sore paw.

IFD confirmed that Boston is in good condition.