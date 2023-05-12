Indianapolis firefighters respond to chemical spill at Marian University

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Just before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Indianapolis firefighters were dispatched to the campus of Marian University on a report of a hazardous material leak.

Rita Reith, a spokeswoman for the Indianapolis Fire Department, says that campus police heard a hissing sound coming from a container in the basement of a chemistry lab. After investigating the scene, firefighters found a liquid nitrogen container releasing gas. The container had been releasing gas for most of the day.

Firefighters removed the container from the building and brought it outside, allowing it to continue off-gassing. Staff members and theatre club students were evacuated out of the building as a precaution.

No one was harmed in the incident.