Indianapolis food desert proposal draws critics

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Liz Durden stood Monday in the parking lot of what used to be her favorite grocery store, near where she lives on the far east side of Indianapolis.

That store closed several years ago. The next closest grocery store, more than a mile down the road, just closed.

“It is unfortunate that all of our grocery stores that come into our neighborhood use up the tax credits and what have you, and they will leave. We need viable options,” said Durden.

Durden has a car, the time and the means to travel for grocery shopping but says many of her neighbors are not as fortunate.

The USDA measures food deserts by both low income and low access criteria. In an urban area, a low access area is considered an area where a significant number, of residents — at least 500 people, or 33% — lives more than 1 mile from the nearest supermarket.

The USDA’s interactive Food Access Research Atlas includes data from 2015 and shows areas in Indianapolis:

Marion County, Indiana. The areas in green were indicated as low access and low income, according to 2015 data. (Provided Image/USDA)

A proposal expected to get a public hearing and vote Monday night at the Indianapolis City-County Council meeting would take $780,000 from the City Rainy Day Subfund to go toward food assistance programs.

Part of the city’s assistance program, through the Office of Public Health and Safety, is a partnership with Lyft to give 500 families who live in food deserts travel vouchers to grocery stores. Another part is the continuing development of a Food Compass app, which the city announced as an idea in December.

Durden says sending people to grocery stores outside the neighborhood does not help the families or the community “because it is making you go out to get groceries instead of bringing groceries in.”

She wants to see smaller grocery stores in neighborhoods that lack them now, similar to Cleo’s Bodega Grocery and Cafe, which the Flanner House opened in June on Doctor MLK Jr. Street on the near northwest side.

On Monday, U.S. Sen. Todd Young, a Republican, got a tour of the new store.

“We are going to have to adopt a different, smaller-scale, targeted model to serve these neighborhoods that are underserved and that have food deserts,” said Young.

Brandon Cosby, executive director of Flanner House, said Monday that the city needs to look to private investment instead of the taxpayers for real, long-lasting change.

“Those that are not looking for a higher return on the investment but are more interested in the transformational act — those dollars can have neighborhoods and communities and those investments are resident-, neighborhood- and community-driven as opposed to being developer-driven,” said Cosby.

That’s what Durden said she would like to see happen to the building that housed her favorite grocery store. She said the city can’t spend people out of a food desert: “We have to make sure we hold the people that get the money or the funds accountable. We can’t waste the money on apps. The stores already have apps. The stores already have a website.