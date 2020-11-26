Indianapolis food pantry feels pandemic pinch

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. for many weeks, a line of people and cars has formed at Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center with people waiting for its food pantry to open.

The coronavirus pandemic and the holidays have added extra pressure to people trying to keep the shelves stocked. Almost an hour and half before the food pantry at Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center was scheduled to open Wednesday, a line of people were standing in the rain.

Robert Branam lost his job during the pandemic shutdown but just got back to work recently. Branam is not a regular at the Mary Rigg center’s food pantry, but he says he only comes when it is absolutely necessary.

Sheuna Higgins has been on the staff at Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center for seven years. She says the need has not outgrown the supply, but it’s close. “Prior to COVID, we served around 50 families and, since then, during the pandemic, have seen and increase in serving up to 150 families.”

In the hours prior to opening the food pantry, a flurry of activity happens as staff members stuff grocery bags with food for the expected crowd. The pandemic has forced the food pantry outdoors into the parking lot to ensure everyone stays socially distant from one another. Moving outside also has had a bearing on how many people show up. There is enough prepared food for 150 families. Last week, when the weather cooperated, they ran out and had to turn people away.

On Wednesday, pallets were loaded with fresh turkeys and other staples including eggs, fruit and vegetables.

The need has been so great this year that the parking lot across the street acts a staging area for overflow parking.

Thomas Rexroat was injured in a house fire and is still recovering. Coming to the food pantry helps him eliminate unnecessary exposure. The food is brought right to his car and he can concentrate on recovery and not worry about putting food on the table. “It helps a lot because it is really bad everywhere. It is pitiful.”

The rainy weather kept some people away Wednesday afternoon, and a handful of turkeys were left over and will be given away next week.

Food pantries face one other issue during the pandemic. Typically, food pantries at this time of year have an excess of volunteers, but many are staying away during the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 6,059 more Hoosiers have tested positive for the coronavirus, increasing the number of Hoosiers who’ve contracted COVID-19 to 312,521. The state also reported 63 more Hoosier deaths, bringing the state’s death toll from COVID-19 to 5,232.

