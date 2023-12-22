Search
Indianapolis glassblowing workshop offers holiday ornament-making sessions 

by: Amicia Ramsey
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Glass Art Indiana is offering holiday ornament-making sessions in its downtown studio.

Owner Lisa Pelo invites participants to the glassblowing studio for a hands-on experience in crafting holiday ornaments.

“You can sign up to take a hands-on session … gathering glass, picking up your color, and then inflating the glass,” Pelo said.

The workshop provides an opportunity to try glass blowing, allowing individuals to create personalized Christmas tree ornaments or craft snowperson paperweights.

This holiday activity is available throughout the season and extends into the new year. Folks can join in and experience the warmth of creating unique ornaments with hot glass.

Glass Art Indiana is located at 1125 E Brookside Ave Suite C25 inside Circle City Industrial Complex.

