Indianapolis, Greenwood outline road fixes to come as state issues matching grants

(WISH) — The Greenwood and Indianapolis city governments have announced where they each plan to spend their $1 million grants for upgrades to local roads and bridges in 2024.

The funds are part of $91.5 million awarded Friday during a news conference in Wabash from Indiana government’s Community Crossings matching grants, part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Roads program. A total of 188 communities were awarded grants in the program’s seventh year.

Indianapolis Department of Public Works will upgrade the bridge over Little Eagle Creek on Washington Street. A news release from the Indianapolis city government says the project will include removal and replacement of road pavement, and new sidewalks and bridge railings.

On its local streets, Greenwood plans to make asphalt base repairs, perform milling and overlays on 4.7 miles of roads. Streets set for the work (as listed from the city):

Georgetown Road, from Smith Valley Road to Main Street.

Leah Way, from Georgetown Road to Savannah Drive.

Pilgrim Road, from Yorktown Road to Savannah Drive.

Savannah Drive, from Georgetown Road to Leah Way.

Boonesboro Court, from Boonesboro Road to the dead end.

Boonesboro Road, from Yorktown Road to Boonesboro Court.

Pilgrim Court, from Plymouth Rock Way to the dead end.

Plymouth Rock Court, from Plymouth Rock Way to the dead end.

Plymouth Rock Way, from Georgetown Road to Boonesboro Court.

Yorktown Road, from Smith Valley Road to Plymouth Rock Way.

Melody Avenue, from Main Street to Meridian Oaks Drive.

Meridian Oaks Drive, from Melody Avenue to State Road 135.

Barngate Circle, from North Greenbriar Drive to the dead end.

New Amsterdam Drive, from Meadowview Lane to North Greenbriar Drive.

North Greenbriar Drive, from New Amsterdam Drive to Stillwater Lane.

Monticello Court East, from Monticello Drive to the dead end.

Monticello Court West, from Monticello Drive to the dead end.

Monticello Drive, from Main Street to Standish Drive.

Easton Point Drive, from Meadowview Lane to Easton Point Way.

Oldefield Commons Drive, from Smith Valley Road to Kay Drive.

Sarah Court, from Oldefield Commons Drive to the dead end.

New Amsterdam Drive, from Monticello Drive to 75 feet west.

A total of 33 communities received $1 million matching grants in the program. Those included the central Indiana communities of Bargersville, Brownsburg, Edinburgh, Fayette County, Greene County, Johnson County, Lawrence County, Montgomery County, Monticello, Shelby County, Speedway, Terre Haute, and Westfield. A list of all of the matching grant totals by community is online.