Indianapolis group helps Puerto Ricans after quakes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As people in Puerto Rico recover from devastating earthquakes, an Indianapolis organization is stepping in to help.

Roughly two-thirds of Puerto Rico remains without power and many still don’t have water. Aftershocks have rocked the island following a magnitude 6.4 earthquake.

Puerto Ricans are getting help from nearly 2 ,00 miles away in Indianapolis.

Sara Diaz Valentin, founder of Puerto Rico Rise Up, said, “Just like we give back, by serving our communities, we would like to have help to have our communities feel safer and not have kids sleeping on the streets or not knowing where their next meal is coming from.”

Rise Up is a nonprofit created in 2017 after Hurricane Maria hit the island.

A few team members were in Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

“We’re working at another level this time around. Before it was knocking doors, not knowing. Right now, we are meeting with the mayor, going to the shelter, meeting with the local group of doctors.”

The group is compromised of doctors, nurses and volunteers. They hope to provide disaster relief in forms of health care and education.

“We started this program to help kids in a way that they don’t even see it coming. They are having fun, they are interacting, they are playing instruments, they are singing, they are dancing”

Valentin says Rise Up is doing all it can to get Puerto Ricans back on their feet.

“People are sleeping on the streets or they are sleeping in big parks, basically in public places, and this is all sorts of people, kids, grandma; everyone is there”

The group relies on donations.