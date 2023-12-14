Indianapolis hiring expert predicts hiring to increase in early 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hiring is expected to pick up in the first half of 2024, according to Indy talent solutions firm Robert Half Recruiters & Employment Agency.

Robert Half works to connect top employers with skilled temporary or full-time candidates.

“Reports show that almost 60% of companies plan to add new full-time jobs and 39 percent for vacated jobs which is really exciting news. If you are looking for a new role,” said Rob Hosking, a career and workplace expert for Robert Half with more than three decades of experience.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 199,000 in November, and the unemployment rate edged down to 3.7%, while “job gains occurred in healthcare and government. Employment also increased in manufacturing, reflecting the return of workers from a strike. Employment in retail trade declined.”

“On the contract side almost 70% of respondents plan to hire more contract workers and companies who paused projects in 2023 are resuming those projects and were already starting to see that happen,” said Hosking.

Labor reports show Indiana’s fastest growing occupations include wind turbine techs, software developers and health care professionals. Some positions that are on the decline include projectionists and cashiers, payroll clerks and tellers, meter readers and computer operators.

