Downtown Indianapolis holiday tradition coming to an end

It's been part of downtown Indianapolis holiday celebrations for the past 20 years. But this holiday season will be the last one for the "Light Brite" tree in the AES Indiana building on Monument Circle. (Provided Photo/AES Indiana)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been part of downtown Indianapolis holiday celebrations for the past 20 years.

But this holiday season will be the last one for the “Light Brite” tree in the AES Indiana building.

The utility confirmed in posts on social media that it will retire the tree in January, citing “normal wear and tear on the bulbs over the years.”

The tree, dubbed “Light Brite” by the company, sits in the lobby of the AES Indiana building along the south spoke of Monument Circle.

The social media posts say the tree was created in 1995 using an estimated 17,000 light bulbs.

The original tree used a 200 amp panel, one that would essentially be used to power an entire home.

AES Indiana converted the tree to 100% LED lights in 2010.

The tree will remain on display in the building’s lobby through Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.