Indianapolis Home Show returns to state fairgrounds with latest home trends

The oldest home show in North America is returning to the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The 103rd edition of the Indianapolis Home Show starts Friday, Jan. 17. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Home Show)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The oldest home show in North America is returning to the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The 103rd edition of the Indianapolis Home Show starts Friday, Jan. 17.

It will once again offer the latest inspiration in home décor, landscaping, construction and remodeling.

According to organizers, hundreds of experts will be on hand during the 10-day event for showgoers to talk to. Those exhibitors will also have on display thousands of the newest household products.

A mainstay of the annual show is the Centerpiece Home, which is built entirely inside the Expo Hall at the fairgrounds. This year, Davis Homes will showcase its Sutcliffe Deluxe Craftsman.

A rendering of Davis Homes’ Sutcliffe Deluxe Craftsman. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Home Show)

Greg Riley and Ann Walker from Model Home Interiors handled the interior design, while Indy-based Precision Outdoors did the exterior landscaping.

A new addition to this year’s show is a cooking stage with live food demonstrations. Monday through the second Friday of the show, Chef Ross Katz will join forces with Chef Michael Gomez of Indianapolis. The cooking stage will also be giving way a Traeger Grill.

Interior designer and Bravo TV personality Nina Klemm will be debuting a new brand at this year’s edition of the show. Her “Sleek by Nina K.” designs highlight modern trends. She will team up with Indy-based furniture boutique, “House of Sleek,” to expand her offerings. Klem will have a designer room in the Expo Hall to show off her styling.

Other special features this year include HGTV stars like Mika and Brian Kleinschmid and Mina Starsiak Hawk. The wine bar at the show also makes a return. For a full list of appearances, visit the Indianapolis Home Show website.

The 103rd Indianapolis Home Show kicks off Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $15 for adults and $3 for kids 6-12 years old. Kids five and under get in for free.

Monday – Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sundays: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Visit the Indianapolis Home Show website to find out more.