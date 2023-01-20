Local

Indianapolis Home Show returns with brand-new concept for Centerpiece Home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Home Show is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds for its 101st year.

Organizers say it’s the oldest home show in North America and it draws more than 80,000 guests each year.

There are plenty of things for visitors to check out, including special appearances by Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb — stars of HGTV’s “Unsellable Houses” — special sessions with real estate mavens and landscaping experts, wine tasting, and shopping.

One big attraction is always the show’s Centerpiece Home. This year’s home is a brand-new concept and was put together by Indy-based Custom Container Builders.

“We built a customized, 2,000-square-foot, two-story home for this year’s Centerpiece Home,” Mike Lewis, company spokesperson, said.

The home is made with shipping containers and has four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a front and back porch, and a balcony.

The Indianapolis Home Show opened Friday, and to celebrate, all active duty and retired military, police, and fire personnel who provide valid ID will receive free admission and free parking.

Tickets at the door are $15 for adults and $3 for children ages 6-12, while kids 5 and under get in for free. Check out the home show’s website to get $2 off adult admission.