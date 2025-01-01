36°
Family and their pets displaced after garage fire burns home

A garage fire quickly spread through a home. (Provided photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)
by: Parker Carlson
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department said that a family is displaced after a house fire Tuesday evening.

Around 8:30 p.m., IFD was called to a home at 7417 Copperwood Drive, south of Indianapolis.

IFD said a garage fire destroyed a significant portion of the home. Heavy fire and smoke rapidly spread through the home.

Firefighters got the flames under control in 20 minutes, and there were no injuries.

The family of four and their two pets will stay with relatives.

A garage fire quickly spread through the home. (Provided photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

