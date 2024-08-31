Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indianapolis Indians are ‘Standing Up to Cancer’ Saturday night

Indianapolis Indians hosting stand up to cancer night

by: Colin Baillie
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Indians are “Standing up to Cancer” during Saturday night’s game against the Louisville Bats.

This event is part of the Indians’ community nights. At the end of the 5th inning, both teams will share an in-game moment with fans and coaches to honor loved ones affected by cancer.

Cheyne Reiter, director of communications for the Indianapolis Indians, says Saturday will be an impactful evening at the ballpark. 

“We’ll have both teams, the Louisville Bats and the Indians, line up on the baselines and fans will rise out of their seats holding signs and recognizing a mom, dad, brother, sister, cousin, a friend, or someone they know impacted by cancer. And then we’ll also recognize cancer survivors on the field, as well,” he said. 

The Indians will be opening gates early at 5:30 p.m. due to Friday’s game being delayed due to the weather.  

The conclusion of Friday’s game will start at 6:05 p.m. First pitch for Saturday’s original game is set at 7:05 p.m. 

There will also be a Paul Skenes bobblehead giveaway. The first 1,000 fans through the gate will get to take home the special novelty.

More information can be found on the Indians’ website

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Polio vaccine campaign begins in...
International News /
‘Pet Pals TV’: Grateful Fest...
Pet Pals TV /
‘Real lives are impacted’: City...
Local News /
Indiana Grown: Simplicity Cold Pressed...
Local News /
Highlights: The Zone Blitz; August...
High School - The Zone /
Caitlin Clark scores career-high 31...
Indiana Fever /
THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights...
Newsletter /
Highlights: Crispus Attucks at Tech;...
High School - The Zone /