Indianapolis Indians are ‘Standing Up to Cancer’ Saturday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Indians are “Standing up to Cancer” during Saturday night’s game against the Louisville Bats.

This event is part of the Indians’ community nights. At the end of the 5th inning, both teams will share an in-game moment with fans and coaches to honor loved ones affected by cancer.

Cheyne Reiter, director of communications for the Indianapolis Indians, says Saturday will be an impactful evening at the ballpark.

“We’ll have both teams, the Louisville Bats and the Indians, line up on the baselines and fans will rise out of their seats holding signs and recognizing a mom, dad, brother, sister, cousin, a friend, or someone they know impacted by cancer. And then we’ll also recognize cancer survivors on the field, as well,” he said.

The Indians will be opening gates early at 5:30 p.m. due to Friday’s game being delayed due to the weather.

The conclusion of Friday’s game will start at 6:05 p.m. First pitch for Saturday’s original game is set at 7:05 p.m.

There will also be a Paul Skenes bobblehead giveaway. The first 1,000 fans through the gate will get to take home the special novelty.

