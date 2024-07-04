Indianapolis Indians continue tradition of playing at home on the Fourth of July

Indians have played at home on Fourth of July since 1997

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — America’s Pastime and the Fourth of July. It’s a perfect pairing for the Indianapolis Indians, who will once again celebrate the holiday at Victory Field.

The Indians have played at home every Fourth of July since 1997. Each game includes a special jersey, fireworks, and other fun activities and traditions.

“It’s a chance for people to come out, if you haven’t been able to come out to the ballpark get out here tonight or tomorrow or Saturday. Fireworks 3 nights in a row,” Cheyne Reiter, director of communications for the Indians, told News 8.

The Indians will host the Louisville Bats, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, as they continue a six-game home-and-home series.

Indians players will wear patriotic jerseys and caps on field. The jerseys will be auction off until the end of the seventh inning to benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities. Fans can place a bid on the special jerseys by texting VICTORY to 79230.

First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and gates open at 5:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to stick around after the last inning for a postgame fireworks show.

You can find ticket information here.