Indianapolis Indians forming committee to consider possible name change

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Indians may soon have a different name.

The team announced on Tuesday that they are forming a committee to consider a possible name change.

The organization said that while forming the committee they will also gather input from the community on the situation.

The club released a statement that said in part:

We are prepared to collaborate with our community and appropriate stakeholders. We understand that our team name has not been endorsed by some but trust they understand the historic and respectful context in which it has been used over the years. We are committed to engage, listen and exchange ideas.

The Indianapolis Indians are the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburg Pirates.