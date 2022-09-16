Local

Indianapolis Indians hosting weekend homestand at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Indians are preparing to wrap up their 120th season, but that doesn’t mean the fun is over at Victory Field.

The Indians will host the Toledo Mud Hens on Saturday and Sunday. It’s the team’s final full weekend homestand of the season.

Cheyne Reiter, communications director for the Indians, says one of the highlights is Saturday’s Jurassic Ball(park) Night.

“There’s gonna be dozens of dinosaurs out in the Center Field Plaza, including a 40-foot brontosaurus for kids and families to take photos with. There are some really cool experiences at Victory Field as we wrap up this season. We’re in the midst of a 12-game home stand. Tonight is game four of the 12-game stretch. We wrap up next Sunday, the 24th.”

In addition to Jurassic Ball(park) night, the weekend homestand includes a visit from fairytale royalty for Sunday Characters with fairytale princesses.

Jurassic (Ball)park Night

Dozens of dinosaurs, all of them standing more than 10 feet tall, will dominate Victory Field on Saturday. Dino lovers won’t want to miss the 40-foot inflatable Brontosaurus in the Center Field Plaza.

Before the game, the Hagerstown Little League team will be celebrated for its recent run to the Little League World Series. Hagerstown players and coaches will be recognized on the field, and players who pitched at the LLWS will throw out ceremonial first pitches.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the first pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Sunday Characters with Princesses

Fans can stop by Center Field Plaza before and during the game for a meet-and-greet with some beloved fairy tale princesses including Beauty, Cinderella, Snow Princess, Snow Queen, and Snow White.

It’s also the last Kids Eat Free Sunday of the season. Baseball fans 14 and under can receive a free hot dog, a bag of chips, and a bottle of water for the price of admission.

Gates open at 12:30 p.m. and the game gets underway at 1:35 p.m.

Catch Saturday’s Indians game live on WISH-TV’s sister station, MyINDY-TV 23 starting at 6:30 p.m.!

Visit the Indianapolis Indians website to learn more or purchase tickets.