Indianapolis Indians kick off three-game weekend homestand

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Indians will wrap up their six-game series against the Rochester Red Wings with a three-game weekend homestand at Victory Field.

The series against Rochester opened with a 3-2 win at The Vic on Tuesday, followed by a 1-3 loss Wednesday and a 14-4 win on Thursday.

Cheyne Reiter, communications director for the Indians, says fans can expect plenty of excitement from the Indians, who have been on a hot streak.

“They’ve had a hot stretch here over the last three or four weeks, kind of hovering around that .500 mark for the greater part of this season,” Reiter said. “But in the month of August, we’ve been pretty hot, taking a few series and playing some good baseball. We’re in the midst of a 12-game home stand right now. So we’re ready to button it up this weekend.”

The fun starts Friday with post-game fireworks and Faith & Fellowship night. On Saturday, fans are invited to MARVEL Super Hero Night with Loki, and on Sunday, two Indianapolis Colts players will sign autographs before the first pitch!

Faith & Fellowship Night + Friday Fireworks

Fans can enjoy a pregame Q&A with Indians players who will share their stories about faith.

“Our team chaplain will be out in the Center Field Plaza and it’s really a chance for our player to share their faith-filled testimonials with fans that want to come out,” Reiter said. “I think it’s Mason Martin and Jack Suwinski are going to talk with our chaplain, go through their careers, how baseball has kind of guided them, and how God has gotten them to this point.”

Fans are invited to stick around after the final out for some postgame fireworks!

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

MARVEL Super Hero Night with Loki

The first 2,500 fans through the gates at Victory Field will receive a special comic with Mason Martin on the cover.

Indians players will be wearing special Loki-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game, with all proceeds benefiting Indianapolis Indians Charities. Fans must be inside the park to bid on the jerseys.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Kids Eat Free Sunday

Baseball fans 14 and under can receive a free hot dog, a bag of chips, and a bottle of water for the price of admission.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue will take batting practice before the gates open and then will sign autographs from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the Central Field Plaza.

“I’ve seen them both on the football field, and I think if they’re swinging at like 65 mile-an-hour pitches off the pitching machine, I have a feeling we’re going to hit a few out,” Reiter said.

Gates open at 12:30 p.m. and the first pitch is at 1:35 p.m.

Catch Sunday’s Indians game live on WISH-TV starting at 1:30 p.m.!

Visit the Indianapolis Indians website to learn more or purchase tickets.