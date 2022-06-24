Local

Indianapolis Indians preview upcoming events at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Baseball fans have three more reasons to head to Victory Field over this weekend: the Indianapolis Colts, Marvel superheroes, and Purdue Pete!

The Indianapolis Indians are wrapping up their six-game homestand against the Memphis Redbirds with three nights packed with promotions.

Friday’s theme is Colts at Bat. On Saturday, fans are invited to Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Night, and Sunday is Purdue University Day.

Colts at Bat

Colts at Bat is all about Indy’s hometown football team, says Cheyne Reiter, communications director for the Indians.

“Former linebacker Gary Brackett is going to be out. For the first 45 minutes when gates open, he’ll be signing autographs. Then he’s going to go on the field and throw out the ceremonial first pitch. It’s gonna be a cool night,” Reiter said.

Brackett will sign autographs from 6 p.m. to 6:40 p.m. Colts cheerleaders and the team’s official mascot, Blue, will give out autographs before and during the game. Be sure to stick around after the game for a fireworks show!

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Night

Marvel superheroes will be in the house Saturday night! Fans can meet Avengers characters like Thor, Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, and The Incredible Hulk.

Indians players will wear Avengers comic jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities. Fans must be in the park to bid on the jerseys.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the game gets underway at 7:05 p.m.

Purdue Day

Purdue Pete will throw out the first pitch Sunday afternoon. The first 1,000 fans in black and gold will receive Purdue freebies and photo opportunities with Boilermaker Special and Purdue Pete in the Center Field Plaza.

Purdue fan or not, all kids eat free on Sunday! All children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, chips, and water with the price of admission.

Gates open at 12:30 p.m. before the first pitch at 1:35 p.m.