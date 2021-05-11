Local

Indianapolis Indians return to Victory Field Tuesday evening

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Professional baseball returns as the Indianapolis Indians make their long-awaited comeback to Victory Field on Tuesday.

It will be the first game back for the Indians in 619 days. The last game played there was Aug. 31, 2019.

Fans will be in the stands as the Indians take on the Toledo Mud Hens.

Victory Field is limiting fans to 25% capacity with social distancing after working with the Marion County Health Department. Face masks are required.

WISH-TV is proud to be your home for the Indianapolis Indians. You can watch Tuesday night’s home opener at 7 p.m. on our sister station, MYINDY-TV 23.