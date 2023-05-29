Indianapolis Indians to auction special camo jerseys on Memorial Day

The Indianapolis Indians will wear a special camouflage jersey on Memorial Day, May 29, 2023, to raise money for charity. (WISH Photo/Daja Stowe)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Baseball fans who spend Memorial Day at Victory Field with the Indianapolis Indians can bid on special camouflage jerseys to benefit a great cause.

The Indians will remember the country’s fallen heroes, recognize its veterans, and honor current servicemembers during Monday night’s game against the Toledo Mud Hens.

Indians players will wear special camouflage jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit The American Legion’s “Be the One” initiative to combat veteran suicide.

The auction will run from the time gates open until the end of the seventh inning. Fans can bid from inside Victory Field and from home by texting VICTORY to 79230.

Monday night is also Dollar Menu Night. Fill your belly without emptying your wallet! Hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, Cracker Jack, and popcorn are all available for $1 each.

Be sure to stick around after the game for the first spectacular fireworks show of the season.

Gates for Monday’s game open at 5 p.m. with the first pitch set for 6:05 p.m.

Click here to visit the Indians website and get your tickets!