Indianapolis Indians to honor the memory of Terry Badger III

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Indians are honoring the life of a young fan before their game Friday night and taking pride against bullying.

The team will pay tribute in Friday night’s game against the Iowa Cubs to 13-year-old Terry Badger III, who took his life earlier this year. His family is saying that bullying drove him to his decision.

Cheyne Reiter, director of communications for the Indianapolis Indians, joined Daybreak to speak on the postgame ceremony and how Terrys’ passing ignited change in bullying cases.

The passing of Terry pushed through a new bill which is known as “the TB3 that was passed in Terry Badger’s first and last name,” Reiter said.

The bill essentially speeds up the notification process if there’s a bullying incident in the school. Families can have a chance to understand more quickly and assess the situation to prevent kids from taking their lives.

“This Jersey presentation on the field will have a pregame moment of silence for the family. They’re going to be honored as our Hoosier Lottery Hero of the game as well,” Reiter said. “That’s going to be a huge ovation on top of that, we’re raising as much money as we can for an after-school youth facility that can be built in TBII’s hometown of Covington.”

Watch the full interview above to learn more!

Suicide prevention information

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is 800-273-8255. The Teen and Youth Suicide hotline is 800-784-2433. The phone contacts are available 24 hours a day. People can also text IN To 741741 for suicide prevention help. This information is provided from the Indiana government’s website.