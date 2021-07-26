Local

Indianapolis initiative to upgrade, add streetlights nears completion

"Operation Night Light" is a partnership with Indianapolis and AES Indiana that was launched in 2016. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An effort to revamp streetlights around neighborhoods in Indianapolis is nearly complete.

In a Monday news conference, Mayor Joe Hogsett said the city is at 97% of converting streetlights to high-efficiency LED fixtures.

The push is part of Operation Night Light, a partnership that was launched in 2016 by the city government and the utility AES Indiana (formerly Indianapolis Power & Light). The program has worked to lift the 35-year streetlight moratorium and upgrade current fixtures.

Nearly 27,000 lights have been retrofitted with the LED fixtures, and about 2,000 new lights have been approved.

“We are making progress on the historic Thrive Indy plan for a greener, healthier, more sustainable city,” Hogsett said.

The new lights will continue to be installed through 2025.

News release