Indianapolis International Airport could see record-breaking travelers Thanksgiving week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects record-breaking numbers across the country reaching nearly 27 million airplane passengers this week.

For the Indianapolis International Airport, Wednesday could bring 16,272 travelers.

That number is up from 15,571 last year.

But it’s not just the day before Thanksgiving that could flood airports with people trying to get home for the holidays.

“We’re seeing it spread out. The rush started over the weekend and we expect high numbers for Thanksgiving day itself which is something we don’t usually see,” said Aaron Batt with Indiana TSA.

An average Sunday is 14,306 customers but the Sunday after Thanksgiving could bring 17,000 people to Indianapolis international Aiport, which is 17% more traffic than normal.

Batt advises following the 2-hour rule, especially during the holidays.

“Things at the airport, like security wait times, can change pretty quickly,” he said.

Batt also said travelers can check out the airport web site for all the latest information on flight status, security wait times, and even parking availability.

Once you get to the airport, avoid holding up the security line by planning ahead.

Solid items like pies, cakes and other baked goods can be carried through checkpoints but may require additional screening.

TSA officials suggest checking in bags with eggnog or jellies.

“The general rule is, if it can be spilled, spread, sprayed, pumped or poured, it should also go into a checked bag,” added Batt.

For more tips on holiday travel, click here.