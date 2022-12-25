Local

Indianapolis International Airport reports 50 cancellations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Even after a large winter system passed through Indiana Friday, there were 50 flight cancellations Saturday, and 68 delays.

Almost half of the cancellations were on Southwest Airlines. A long line snaked up to the Southwest ticket counter. Barbara Richards found out her flight to Cancun was delayed two-hours, but when she reached the end of the line she was told by a ticket agent, it was too late to board the flight.

“We were here plenty of time for the early flight, the flight was here. It was supposed to be a 1:30 (p.m.) flight. We were here more than two hours before the flight was supposed to take off, then we were going to be delayed two more hours so we have plenty of time,” Richards said.

Her family was eventually rebooked on Delta Airlines. So far 5 flights are canceled for Sunday.