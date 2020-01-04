Indianapolis Jewish congregation hosts unity shabbat service

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local Jewish congregation came together Friday night to show solidarity against hate following a rise in anti-Semitic incidents across the country.

Congregation Beth-El Zedeck on the city’s north side hosted a shabbat service.

Members of the community were invited to attend. The congregation said they felt it was important to begin the new year by affirming their heritage and legacy and also the values that unite all Americans.

“The shabbat in the Jewish tradition is not only a day of rest and a day of family gathering and celebration, it’s also a day that epitomizes and symbolizes the hope for peace. So as we come together on this first shabbat of the civil new year, our hearts turn to recent events that marred the end of the year 2019,” said Rabbi Dennis Sasso with Congregation Beth-El Zedeck.

The New York state area has seen the largest concentration of recent anti-Semitic crimes, with at least 15 reported since Dec. 1.