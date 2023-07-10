Indianapolis Kia car thefts rise 350%: TikTok challenge fuels increase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A dangerous challenge spreading on TikTok is fueling a rise in Kia car thefts across Indianapolis.

Police say the soaring number of stolen cars is overwhelming.

“It’s definitely frustrating. It’s overwhelming to know that we have people in our community that don’t respect other people’s property,” Samone Burris, a public information officer at Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said.

According to IMPD, Kia thefts are up 350% compared to last year. Police say there is a TikTok challenge that is encouraging people to steal them.

“Just because you see it doesn’t mean you have to do it. Just because others are doing it doesn’t mean you have to partake,” Burris said.

Maynor Brizuela says his family’s 2022 Kia Sportage was stolen more than two weeks ago.

At this time, they are not sure this is connected, but it was still a loss to the family.

He says the perpetrators disconnected their GPS, making it more difficult to find. “You know. We were asleep. No one was going to wake up at that moment. Once they got up in the morning to go to work, the car wasn’t there,” Brizuela said.

Luckily a few days later, their car was found in a lot.

“In the United States, the car is number one. It is important. It is more important than many other things. Number one to live here in the United States, for work, fun, whatever,” Brizuela said.

Burris said, “When you take it upon yourself to take something by force that doesn’t belong to you, you’re putting a lot of people at risk, and it’s not just about the car — you’re taking somebody’s livelihood.”

IMPD says they’re depending on community members to help by sharing information.

“Once they become aware that we are looking for you, we are going to hold you accountable, we are going to do our part as a community as a whole to ensure that these numbers go down,” Burris said.

There are also some tips to prevent car theft.

“There are some vehicle updates that community members can get on their vehicles for free, utilizing vehicle steering wheel locks, so that if a perpetrator breaks your car window, opens your car door, they’re not able to take your car easily,” Burris said.

Another tip is to park in well-lit areas and don’t leave your car running unattended.