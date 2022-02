Local

Indianapolis Krispy Kreme store to open March 1

MIAMI, FL - MAY 09: A Krispy Kreme Donuts sign is seen outside of a store on May 09, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Krispy Kreme Doughnuts on Monday announced its Indianapolis location is opening March 1.

The store is located at 5940 E. 82nd Street, which is between Allisonville Road and Interstate 69 on the northeast side.

Details regarding the grand opening, store hours and the menu will be announced soon, according to the company.

It is Indiana’s third Krispy Kreme location.

The other two are located in Jeffersonville and Mishawaka.