Indianapolis launches Indy Autism Project

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City leaders Monday announced the launch of the Indy Autism Project.

It aims to make the city the safest in the country to live, work and play for people on the autism spectrum.

Indianapolis City-County Councilor Ali Brown is spearheading the project. The Democrat got the idea from Mesa, Arizona, the first-ever autism certified city in the U.S.

Brown said, “You realize all the amazing things somebody in the spectrum can do. Spaces that are made for them, whether it’s sensory locations or places that have gone through training. Hotel and hospitality workers know what’s going on and they can work with non-verbal people or make special requests that someone on the spectrum may have.”

The councilor says Indianapolis already has many autism-friendly places. She wants to make it easier for people to find them.

