Indianapolis leaders break down on new phases of Pogue's Run Trail

Indianapolis leader break ground on new phases of Pogue’s Run trail

by: Avi Sarkar
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis leaders broke ground Monday on the next phase of the Pogue’s Run Trail.

The extension connects the original section at Commerce Avenue and Brookside North Drive to Pogue’s Run Art and Nature Park.

“We are in the middle of Pedestrian Safety Month and we’re acknowledging that in the city. This is an exciting time for us to be out breaking ground on another trail, providing better accessibility for our residences here on the near east side connecting to the downtown neighborhoods,” said Brandon Herget, manager at the Department of Public Works.

The project also contributes funding to the Nolan Avenue Bridge. Construction is expected to begin early next month and be fully finished by the summer of 2025.

