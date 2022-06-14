Local

Indianapolis leaders urge caution during extreme heat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The heat wave is creating a dangerous situation for Hoosiers.

Indianapolis officials are urging people to stay indoors and avoid injuries in the sweltering heat. The city offers at least 17 splash pads to help beat the heat. Another tip, aim to stay indoors as much as possible to avoid the excessive heat.

“This is serious stuff and it requires a serious response,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett in a Tuesday news conference at Arsenal Park. “Even when you go to a pool (and) even when you go to a splash pad, stay in the shade and drink plenty of water. It’s dangerous.”

Hogsett’s news conference came minutes after Indianapolis entered the National Weather Service’s excessive heat warning expected to last through Thursday night.

Indianapolis has six pools open for free for Marion County residents: Bethel Park, Frederick Douglass Park, Garfield Park, Perry Park, Thatcher Park and Willard Park.

The Indy Parks pools are open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

“We hope to open at least one or two more by this coming weekend, and, as we’re filling pools, we’re also finding some maintenance issues for several that need to be rectified before we can get them open,” said Phyllis Boyd, director of Indy Parks, at the news conference.

While more than half of Indy Parks’ pools are still closed, most of the splash pads are now open. “They operate daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., or from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. if it’s a recirculating splash pad like the one here at Arsenal and the one at Windsor Park,” Boyd said.

Indy Parks also offers several cooling centers. One is at Watkins Park Family Center. “Our 10 family centers will offer programs, activities and air-conditioned spaces Monday through Saturday at various times,” Boyd said.

Another tip: Drink plenty of water.

Also, take frequent breaks in a shaded or air-conditioned area if possible, and stay on top of air-conditioner maintenance.

If you’re in need of nonemergency resources or shelter, call Indiana 211 by dialing 211.