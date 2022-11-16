Local

Indianapolis LGBT Film Festival remains in hybrid format, reaches more people

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2022 Indianapolis LGBT Film Festival was both in person and online allowing organizers to reach a wider audience.

A festival judge, Sylvia Thomas said this reach is important for the LGBT community. She said, “They know they’re not alone. It’s so important to not just be here myself seen but to show that we exist everywhere else.”

The festival brought more than 70 films from 20-plus countries together to help paint a wide picture of the LGBT experience.

“There are so many people who are part of the film festival,” said Thomas. “Who are part of the LGBTQ community, who are involved, who work in the community of Indianapolis, who want to bring about change.”

Thomas believes this film festival brings diversity and perspective to the community.

“The film festival does a great job of bringing so many different diverse narratives that bring so many voices that are including of our LGBTQ community,” said Thomas. “So many people that experience so many different intersections of identity.”

(2022 Indianapolis Film Festival photos courtesy of Sylvia Thomas)

All the money raised from the festival goes towards helping LGBT youth through the Indiana Youth Group, the beneficiary for all 22 years of the festival.

Chris Paulsen, the Indiana Youth Group CEO said, “The money goes to support our food pantry, the hot meals that we serve to youth, the clothes that we provide, the case management services that are provided to youth. Last year we served over 440 youth with basic needs.”

The Indiana youth group made it a point to expand services online during the pandemic.

“We at that point launched virtual ‘IYG’ that we have almost 225 kids that take part in now throughout Indiana,” said Paulsen. “And the film festival offers the same thing for LGBTQ people throughout Indiana or actually throughout the country, they can access the programming and see things they probably can’t see in their own community.”