Indianapolis man arrested for deadly shooting of woman in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was arrested Tuesday in connection with last week’s deadly shooting, where a woman was found dead outside a home in Lawrence, police say.

Oscar Guardado Nunez, 23, was taken into custody on a preliminary charge of murder for the killing of 41-year-old Natasha Highbaugh.

Police say that at around 6:40 a.m. on Friday, Lawrence Police Department officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person in a bushy area outside of a home in the 4200 block of North Franklin Road.

Medics and responding officers determined Highbaugh deceased at the scene. After further examination, it appeared that Highbaugh received at least one gunshot wound.

Investigators said Highbaugh had not been there long, “likely sometime through the overnight hours.”

A review of surveillance video, license plate reader cameras, and other information developed during the investigation led detectives to identify Nunez and his alleged involvement in Highbaugh’s death.

Lawrence police told News 8 that a detailed probable cause affidavit will be released as soon as the Marion County Prosecutor’s Officer makes final charging determination.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of central Indiana at 317-262-8477, where tips may be shared anonymously.