Indianapolis man charged for sexual misconduct with minors in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – An Indianapolis man has been charged for sexual misconduct with two minors in case that began in July 2021.

Indiana State Police say 22-year-old Jacob Stone faces two felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

The investigation began July 28, 2021 with a tip to the Vermillion County Department of Child Services and it was determined that the alleged acts occurred in Parke County.

A warrant was issued for Stone on Jan. 22 and he was arrested on Jan. 29 without incident.

Online court records indicate Stone has an appearance in court on Monday afternoon.

News 8 has reached out to the Parke County Prosecutor’s Office to obtain a probable cause affadavit.

A request has been made with the Parke County Jail for Stone’s mugshot.