Local

Indianapolis man charged with stealing $42K in unemployment benefits

FILE - In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. A personal loan can be a good option when you need money, but it typically requires strong credit and high income to qualify. What if you don’t meet the requirements for a personal loan? Consider several alternative ways to get money, such as family loans and cash advances. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man faces four counts of felony theft for a scam that police say netted him more than $42,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits.

The suspect, identified as Covenant Ben, used the personal identifying information of four men — without their knowledge or consent — to apply for, and receive, unemployment benefits in the form of debit cards through the state of Nevada, Indiana State Police said in a statement.

State police say bank records, surveillance footage, and information from the FBI all confirm Ben used the debit cards multiple times at a Bank of America ATM on West 56th Street between December 2020 and February 2021.

“The total number of unemployment benefit cards mailed to Covenant Ben’s residence as a result of this alleged criminal activity totaled $42,660,” state police said.

State police investigators shared their investigation with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and criminal charges were subsequently filed.

A warrant for Ben’s arrest was issued on Oct. 6. Ben turned himself in at the Marion County Jail and has since been released on bond.

A pretrial hearing was set for Nov. 30.