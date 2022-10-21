Indianapolis man charged with stealing $42K in unemployment benefits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man faces four counts of felony theft for a scam that police say netted him more than $42,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits.
The suspect, identified as Covenant Ben, used the personal identifying information of four men — without their knowledge or consent — to apply for, and receive, unemployment benefits in the form of debit cards through the state of Nevada, Indiana State Police said in a statement.
State police say bank records, surveillance footage, and information from the FBI all confirm Ben used the debit cards multiple times at a Bank of America ATM on West 56th Street between December 2020 and February 2021.
“The total number of unemployment benefit cards mailed to Covenant Ben’s residence as a result of this alleged criminal activity totaled $42,660,” state police said.
State police investigators shared their investigation with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and criminal charges were subsequently filed.
A warrant for Ben’s arrest was issued on Oct. 6. Ben turned himself in at the Marion County Jail and has since been released on bond.
A pretrial hearing was set for Nov. 30.