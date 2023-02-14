Local

Indianapolis man could face prison time for lying about attack on postal worker

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis man could spend time in prison if found guilty of lying to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service about the armed robbery of a postal worker.

Carl Davis, 24, appeared in federal court Monday on charges of making false statements to federal officers.

According to court documents, Carl Davis lied to postal inspectors in April 2022 when he said he had witnessed the robbery earlier that month.

Davis provided the name of an individual who he claimed was the assailant and said the assailant confessed to committing the robbery.

Federal prosecutors say that at the time of these statements, Davis knew they were false because he didn’t witness the robbery, and the individual he named never confessed to him.

If convicted, Davis could face up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to 3 years of probation.