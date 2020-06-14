Local

Indianapolis man dies after being pulled from deep water at Cataract Falls

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

SPENCER, Ind. (WISH) — A 23-year-old Indianapolis man died Saturday after being pulled from Mill Creek at the Cataract Falls State Recreation Area.

Vicente Ramos Valencia was wading into deep water in Mill Creek at the recreation area on Saturday afternoon when, according to witnesses, he began struggling before disappearing under the water, Indiana Department of Natural Resources said. Cataract Falls State Recreation Area is in Owen County, about 50 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

Minutes after the man went underwater, a witness located him in 7 feet of water and brought him to shore. An off-duty emergency medical technician performed CPR until first responders arrived. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the DNR said.

Indiana Conservation officers on Saturday were investigating the man’s death.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Death investigation underway on east side

Local /

Cool and comfortable for the end of the weekend

Weather Blog /

Atlanta police chief resigns after fatal police shooting

National /

Human remains found in Idaho identified as couple’s missing children

National /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.