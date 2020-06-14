Indianapolis man dies after being pulled from deep water at Cataract Falls

SPENCER, Ind. (WISH) — A 23-year-old Indianapolis man died Saturday after being pulled from Mill Creek at the Cataract Falls State Recreation Area.

Vicente Ramos Valencia was wading into deep water in Mill Creek at the recreation area on Saturday afternoon when, according to witnesses, he began struggling before disappearing under the water, Indiana Department of Natural Resources said. Cataract Falls State Recreation Area is in Owen County, about 50 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

Minutes after the man went underwater, a witness located him in 7 feet of water and brought him to shore. An off-duty emergency medical technician performed CPR until first responders arrived. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the DNR said.

Indiana Conservation officers on Saturday were investigating the man’s death.