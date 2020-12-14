Indianapolis man dies after early morning head-on crash in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A 29-year-old Indianapolis man died Monday morning after crashing head-on with another vehicle on State Road 37 in Fishers.

Officers with the Fishers Police Department responded shortly after 3:30 a.m. Monday to a crash involving a Dodge Charger and a Toyota Scion in the northbound lanes of State Road 37 just north of 135th Street.

They arrived to find a 29-year-old man trapped inside the Scion and suffering from critical injuries. The man, who police had not identified on Monday, was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The Fishers police crash team determined that the Scion was driving south in the northbound lanes of State Road 37 when it hit the Charger head on. The driver of the Charger, 33-year-old Takita Lockridge, of Noblesville, suffered injuries that did not appear life-threatening, Fishers police said.

The crash closed the northbound lanes of State Road 37 for about four hours. The crash on Monday afternoon remained under investigation.