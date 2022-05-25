Local

Indianapolis man dies from fatal UTV crash in Illinois

by: Alexis Mitchell
EDGAR COUNTY, ILL. (WISH) — An 18 year-old man died Tuesday evening in a fatal UTV crash, according to the Edgar County Coroner’s Office.

Zachary Warrick, 18, from Indianapolis was one of two passengers in a Polaris Ranger Crew Cab Side-by-Side that was driven by a third person on a private property at 4676 North 2025th Street just south of Vermillion, Illinois.

According to the Edgar County Coroner’s Office, 911 dispatchers were notified of the crash at 10:23 p.m. Tuesday. During the crash all three people were ejected from the UTV which rolled over and landed on top of Warrick police say.

Edgar County Coroner’s Office confirmed Wednesday morning that Warrick’s autopsy showed his cause of death as blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

