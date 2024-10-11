Indianapolis man dies in Hancock County jail

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man has been found dead inside the Hancock County jail.

Officers found Joe Davis, 52, unresponsive when giving him breakfast Thursday morning. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

The cause of Davis’ death remained under investigation Thursday but the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office did not suspect foul play.

