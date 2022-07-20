Local

Indianapolis man dies in Jackson County crash on I-65

by: Tony Brunenkant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man died in a Wednesday morning crash on I-65 in northern Jackson County.

According to the Indiana State Police, a car driven by Jacob T. Peelman, 19, from Indianapolis, was driving southbound on I-65, entering the exit ramp to enter State Road 11 on the right shoulder of the exit ramp.

Peelman’s car then struck the back of a parked Wabash trailer that was being pulled by a Freightliner truck. Peelman sustained fatal injuries in the collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Freightliner, Anthony C. Ward, 63, of St. Louis, was in the cab of the truck at the time of the collision. He was not injured in the crash.

The investigation of the crash by ISP is ongoing. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the collision. Toxicology tests are pending.

