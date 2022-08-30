Local

Indianapolis man gets 10 years in federal prison after shooting at police

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man previously convicted of five felonies will spend a decade in prison for the illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, nearly eight months after a standoff with police.

Wesley Cartwright, 39, was given 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court.

According to court documents, on Jan. 5, 2022, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department attempted to serve an eviction notice to Cartwright at his Indianapolis residence.

Cartwright refused to leave his home. After five hours, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived at the residence to assist the sheriff’s office.

Upon their arrival, they saw lights on inside and believed Cartwright was there and may be in possession of a firearm, court papers say.

Officers got a warrant to arrest him and search his home for guns.

The IMPD SWAT team flew a drone into the home and saw Cartwright armed with two handguns. He hit the drone with his hands, knocked it to the ground and fired several shots, according to court documents.

Officers deployed teargas through the window and Cartwright fired multiple rounds in response.

After 12 hours, he still refused to leave his residence. IMPD SWAT officers entered the home and arrested Cartwright, who was wearing a ballistic vest.

Federal prosecutors say Cartwright’s criminal history dates back to 2009. He was previously convicted of intimidation, battery by means of a deadly weapon, theft and dealing narcotics.