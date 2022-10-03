Local

Indianapolis man gets federal prison for drugs, including 12,000 pills filled with meth

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend 20 years in federal prison after police found him with nearly 10 ounces of methamphetamine, just over four ounces of cocaine, and more than 12,000 pills filled with meth.

Arthur Miles, 48, was convicted of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, and being a felon in possession of firearms, according to the Department of Justice.

On May 1, 2021, Miles was arrested in Indianapolis when officers found the drugs as well as $10,800 in cash and two guns, according to court documents.

While on pretrial release following his May 2021 arrest, Miles was arrested again and charged in federal court with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and commission of a felony while on pretrial release, federal prosecutors say.

Miles has an extensive criminal history and was previously convicted of eight felonies and nine misdemeanors.