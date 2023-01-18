Local

Indianapolis man sentenced to 16 years for 2021 motel drug bust

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to a decade and a half in federal prison for distributing drugs and possessing multiple firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Indianapolis.

Photo of drugs confiscated during IMPD bust. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

On May 11, 2021 , Eugene Theard, 45, became a target of an investigation after he sold 221 grams of methamphetamine to a person for $2,300.

On June 3, 2021, Theard made a deal to sell 111 grams of methamphetamine for $1,400. Theard was on parole for domestic battery and failure to return to lawful detention during the time of the transaction. Following the drug deal, parole agents conducted a compliance visit at Theard’s motel.

The parole agents found 382 grams of methamphetamine and five firearms. Theard told police he intended to sell the drugs and possessed the guns to protect his drugs and profits.