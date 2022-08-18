Local

Indianapolis man sentenced to 180 years for child molesting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced Thursday to 18 decades in prison after being found guilty of child molestation.

41-year-old Kurt Spurlin was given 180 years after being convicted in July of eight counts of child molesting.

Prosecutors say Spurlin sexually abused a child over the span of several years.

“With this resolution, the defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison, and it is imperative that we continue to support the survivor as they continue their journey towards healing,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement.